Lions Place Two Players On Injured Reserve

The Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has placed LB Malik Jefferson and WR Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve.

– Signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2024

Detroit also officially announced the signing of LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe.

Jefferson, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He then had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He spent a brief amount of time on the Cowboys’ active roster before becoming a free agent once more.

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.