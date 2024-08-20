Lions Place Two Players On Injured Reserve

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has placed LB Malik Jefferson and WR Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve.

Detroit also officially announced the signing of LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe.

Jefferson, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He then had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He spent a brief amount of time on the Cowboys’ active roster before becoming a free agent once more.

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply