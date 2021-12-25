Lions Placing CB Amani Oruwariye On IR

The Detroit Lions announced that they have placed CB Amani Oruwariye on injured reserve.

Oruwariye, 25, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

In 2021, Oruwariye has appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 57 tackles to go with 11 deflections and a career-high six interceptions.

We will have more news on Oruwariye as it becomes available.