Lions Placing CB Emmanuel Moseley On IR

Adam Schefter reports the Lions are placing CB Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve due to suffering a torn pectoral muscle in practice at the beginning of the month.

He is eligible to return this season but the timetable for his injury is to be determined.

Schefter adds the Lions are also keeping G Christian Mahogany on the non-football injury list, which means he is eligible to return after four games.

Moseley, 28, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal.

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers in 2021. The Lions added him on a one-year, $6 million contract before the 2023 season and again on a one-year, $2.9 million deal this offseason.

In 2023, Moseley appeared in one game for the Lions but did not record a statistic.