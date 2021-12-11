Lions Placing CB Ifeatu Melifonwu & CB Mark Gilbert On COVID-19 List

The Detroit Lions announced that they are placing cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert on the COVID-19 list, meaning they will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

#Lions CB Mark Gilbert and CB Ifeatu Melifonwu have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19 and are out for Sunday’s game at Denver. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2021

Melifonwu, 22, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Melifonwu has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded four total tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.

We will have more news on Melifonwu and Gilbert as it becomes available.