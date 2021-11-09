Lions Promote S Jalen Elliott, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have promoted S Jalen Elliott from the practice squad to the active roster.

#Lions announce roster moves: Signed S Jalen Elliott to active roster from practice squad Signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to practice squad QB Tim Boyle, currently on Reserve/Injured, will return to practice tomorrow — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 9, 2021

The Lions also added TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to their practice squad.

Elliott, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of training camp, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Detroit brought Elliott back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again after the preseason and signed back to the practice squad and has bounced back and forth between there and the active roster.

In 2021, Elliott has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles.