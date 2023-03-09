Lions Pushing To Re-Sign DL John Cominsky

Lions’ impending free agent DL John Cominsky said his “Plan A” is to re-sign with Detroit this offseason, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“I think they want me there. I want to be there. We’ll see how it all works out,” said Cominsky.

Cominsky expects to reach the open market and then sign “after a few days” and wants to see if he receives a higher offer on the open market.

“There’s a business side to this. Maybe another team will bring some numbers and the Lions will have to see what they want to do. I hope it works out there, but I really don’t know,” said Cominsky, via Jackson.

According to Mike Garafolo, Cominsky could sign a deal worth over $5 million per year this offseason.

Cominsky, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston. He was wrapping up his four-year, $3 million rookie contract when he was let go by the Falcons and claimed by the Lions in May of last year.

In 2022, Cominsky appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass defenses, and a forced fumble.