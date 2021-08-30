Lions QB Tim Boyle Having Surgery On Broken Thumb

Per Justin Rogers, Lions backup QB Tim Boyle will have surgery to repair a broken thumb.

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he’s unsure of how long Boyle will be out but doesn’t expect his injury to be season-ending, although it’s not currently ruled out, according to Tim Twentyman.

Boyle, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster the past three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions back in March.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 75 yards and no touchdowns.