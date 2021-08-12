Lions RB Michael Warren Reverts To Injured Reserve

Detroit Lions RB Michael Warren officially reverted to injured reserve on Thursday after passing through waivers unclaimed.

Warren, 22, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in April of last year. After a brief stint on their practice squad, he signed on with the Panthers’ taxi squad in October 2020 for a couple of days.

From there, he joined Washington’s practice squad in December and re-signed to a futures deal. However, Washington cut him loose in April and he later signed on with the Lions.

Detroit waived Warren with an injury designation on Wednesday.

During his college career, Warren recorded 559 rushing attempts for 2,918 yards (5.2 YPC) and 34 touchdowns, to go along with 51 receptions for 442 yards (8.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.