Lions Re-Sign CB Kindle Vildor

The Lions have re-signed CB Kindle Vildor, per Adam Schefter.

He played quite a bit down the stretch for Detroit last season, and while the Lions wanted to get better at cornerback, it made sense to bring him back for depth.

Vildor, 26, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bears out of Georgia Southern in 2020. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago coming out of the preseason.

The Titans claimed Vildor off the waiver wire but elected to cut him again during the season. After a stint with the Eagles, he landed with the Lions to finish out the season.

In 2023, Vildor appeared in two games for the Titans and five for the Lions. He recorded 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.