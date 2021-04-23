Lions Re-Sign ERFA P Jack Fox

Lions P Jack Fox officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender for the 2021 season on Friday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Fox, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs before being waived and added to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

From there, Fox was signed to the Lions’ practice squad and returned to Detroit last year on a futures contract.

In 2020, Fox appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and totaled 2,897 yards on 59 attempts (49.1 YPA) including 26 downed inside the 20-yard line.