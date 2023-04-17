Lions Re-Sign ERFA TEs Brock Wright & Shane Zylstra

Lions TE Brock Wright and TE Shane Zylstra officially signed their one-year exclusive rights tenders for the 2023 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Zylstra, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

Zylstra bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad last year before being called up.

In 2022, Zylstra appeared in 13 games for the LIons and caught 11 passes for 60 yards receiving and four touchdowns.