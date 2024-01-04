Lions Re-Sign LB Raymond Johnson To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed LB Raymond Johnson to their practice squad.
Here’s the Lions’ updated practice squad:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- T Connor Galvin
- DB Brandon Joseph
- OT Max Pircher (International)
- QB David Blough
- WR Daurice Fountain
- T Michael Niese
- LB Mitchell Agude
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Injured)
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- WR Tom Kennedy
- NT Tyson Alualu
- G Matt Farniok
- DB Craig James
- G Michael Schofield
- CB Chase Lucas
- RB Jason Cabinda
- LB Raymond Johnson
Johnson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived soon after.
Johnson later caught on with the Bengals and spent over a year in Cincinnati. The Lions signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2023 season, but released him last month.
In 2021, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and a sack.
