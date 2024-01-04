Lions Re-Sign LB Raymond Johnson To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed LB Raymond Johnson to their practice squad.

Here’s the Lions’ updated practice squad:

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. T Connor Galvin
  3. DB Brandon Joseph
  4. OT Max Pircher (International)
  5. QB David Blough
  6. WR Daurice Fountain
  7. T Michael Niese
  8. LB Mitchell Agude
  9. RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Injured)
  10. RB Jermar Jefferson
  11. WR Tom Kennedy
  12. NT Tyson Alualu
  13. G Matt Farniok
  14. DB Craig James
  15. G Michael Schofield
  16. CB Chase Lucas
  17. RB Jason Cabinda
  18. LB Raymond Johnson

Johnson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived soon after.

Johnson later caught on with the Bengals and spent over a year in Cincinnati. The Lions signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2023 season, but released him last month.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and a sack.

