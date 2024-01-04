Lions Re-Sign LB Raymond Johnson To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed LB Raymond Johnson to their practice squad.

#Lions have re-signed LB Raymond Johnson to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 4, 2024

Here’s the Lions’ updated practice squad:

WR Maurice Alexander T Connor Galvin DB Brandon Joseph OT Max Pircher (International) QB David Blough WR Daurice Fountain T Michael Niese LB Mitchell Agude RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Injured) RB Jermar Jefferson WR Tom Kennedy NT Tyson Alualu G Matt Farniok DB Craig James G Michael Schofield CB Chase Lucas RB Jason Cabinda LB Raymond Johnson

Johnson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived soon after.

Johnson later caught on with the Bengals and spent over a year in Cincinnati. The Lions signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2023 season, but released him last month.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and a sack.