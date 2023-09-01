Lions Re-Sign TE Darrell Daniels To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they re-signed TE Darrell Daniels to their practice squad on Friday.

#Lions have signed TE Darrell Daniels to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 1, 2023

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander T Kayode Awosika K Michael Badgley WR Dylan Drummond T Connor Galvin DB Brandon Joseph DB Chase Lucas LB Trevor Nowaske (International) DT Chris Smith QB David Blough DT Quinton Bohanna WR Daurice Fountain DE Raymond Johnson RB Zonovan Knight T Michael Niese TE Darrell Daniels

Daniels, 28, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.

Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal before bringing him back on a one-year contract in 2021.

The Texans signed Daniels to a one-year deal for the 2022 season in May but released him in June. He caught on with the Colts back in November but was cut after a week. The Lions signed him to a deal in August.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for no yards.