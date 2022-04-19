Lions Re-Sign Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Detroit Lions officially re-signed ERFA DB Juju Hughes, RB Godwin Igwebuike and OT Matt Nelson to one-year tenders for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Igwebuike, 27, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 mill contract but was waived by the Buccaneers coming out of the preseason.

The Buccaneers later signed Igwebuike to their practice squad. He later had brief stints with the 49ers, Eagles and Jets before signing a futures contract with the Lions last year.

In 2021, Igwebuike appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries (6.6 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 60 yards receiving and one touchdown.