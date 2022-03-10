Lions Re-Sign Two Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Lions announced they have re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.

Both players were set to be pending exclusive rights free agents.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes.

New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times. After the Patriots cut him during camp in 2021, the Lions signed him. He bounced on and off the practice squad before landing on the active roster in December.

In 2021, Berry appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.