Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lions are re-signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a one-year contract fully guaranteed contract worth $2,378,490.

Reeves-Maybin, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Reeves-Maybin appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.