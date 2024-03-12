Lions Re-Signing OL Dan Skipper To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are re-signing OL Dan Skipper to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Skipper, 29, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He recently had a brief stint with the Colts this offseason before returning to Detroit.

In 2023, Skipper appeared in 11 games for the Lions and started once.