Lions Re-Signing WR/KR Kalif Raymond To Two-Year Extension

The Detroit Lions are re-signing WR/KR Kalif Raymond to a two-year extension, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that the deal will make Raymond one of the highest-paid returners in the NFL.

Raymond, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was waived and later claimed by the Jets in 2017.

Since then, Raymond had multiple stints with the Giants and Titans. He landed in Tennessee late in the 2018 season, signing a futures deal for 2019 and landing on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season.

The Titans declined to tender Raymond a restricted offer in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

In 2022, Raymond appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 47 receptions on 64 targets for 616 yards receiving. He added 264 punt return yards and a touchdown.