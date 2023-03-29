Lions Re-Signing WR Marvin Jones

Mike Garafolo reports that the Lions are re-signing WR Marvin Jones Jr to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Jones indicated that he was returning to Detroit on Twitter:

BACK & IM STILL BUZZIN!!! BZN “#”?? pic.twitter.com/eoqw2cMmQ7 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) March 29, 2023

Jones, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract before signing a five-year, $40 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Lions in 2016.

Jones joined the Jaguars on a two-year, $14.5 million contract in 2021.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 46 passes for 529 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

