Lions Release 26 Players, Get Down To 53

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

The Lions placed cornerback Jerry Jacobs on the reserve/physically unable to perform list

Boyle, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions last offseason.

In 2021, Boyle appeared in five games for the Lions and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 526 yards to go with three touchdowns and six interceptions.