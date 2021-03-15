Lions Release G Joe Dahl

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Lions announced on Monday they have released veteran G Joe Dahl.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Dahl has been mentioned as a potential cap casualty for some time now. 

According to Over The Cap, releasing Dahl creates $2.8 million in cap space and leaves just $250,000 in dead money. 

Dahl, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.586 million rookie contract when Detroit re-signed him to a two-year extension back in August of 2019. 

In 2020, Dahl appeared in nine games and made four starts for the Lions at guard. 

Declawed
Declawed
4 seconds ago

An they still cant sign Golliday?

0
Reply