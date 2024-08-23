Lions Release LB Malik Jefferson From IR With Settlement

The Detroit Lions announced they released LB Malik Jefferson from their injured reserve with an injury settlement on Friday. 

Jefferson, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He then had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He spent a brief amount of time on the Cowboys’ active roster before becoming a free agent once more. The Lions signed him to a contract last month. 

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles. 

