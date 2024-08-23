Lions Release LB Malik Jefferson From IR With Settlement

The Detroit Lions announced they released LB Malik Jefferson from their injured reserve with an injury settlement on Friday.

#Lions have released LB Malik Jefferson from Reserve/Injured with an injury settlement. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 23, 2024

Jefferson, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He then had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He spent a brief amount of time on the Cowboys’ active roster before becoming a free agent once more. The Lions signed him to a contract last month.

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.