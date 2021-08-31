Lions Release WR Geronimo Allison

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are releasing veteran WR Geronimo Allison.

Allison signed with the Lions in free agency last year but elected to opt out of the 2020 season and had a quiet training camp.

He’ll end up never appearing in a game for Detroit.

Allison, 27, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

In 2019, Allison appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and caught 34 passes for 287 yards receiving and two touchdowns.