Lions Releasing DL Da’Shawn Hand From IR

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are releasing DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.

Hand has struggled to stay healthy in his time in Detroit, so the team has elected to give him a fresh start. Once he’s healthy in a few weeks, he’ll have a chance to sign with a contender, per Pelissero.

Hand spent the first two months of the season on injured reserve with a broken hand. He was put on IR again last week which meant he couldn’t come back for Detroit.

Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hand has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.