Lions Releasing K Michael Badgley

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are releasing former starting K Michael Badgley.

He kicked for the team for most of last season and re-signed in March, so this comes as a bit of a surprise even though Detroit had made it clear he’d have competition this summer.

The Lions traded for Jaguars K Riley Patterson and also signed K John Parker Romo, so they had three kickers on the roster before cutting Badgley.

Badgely, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker. Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

From there, he played for the Titans, Colts and Bears before joining the Lions last October. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Badgley appeared in 13 games for the Bears and Lions, converting 24 of 28 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with all 33 extra point tries.