Lions Releasing Veteran CB Desmond Trufant

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions are releasing veteran CB Desmond Trufant at the start of the league year. 

Desmond Trufant

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Trufant outright will free up $6,187,500 of available cap space while creating $6 million in dead money. 

Trufant, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.165 million contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.026 million for the 2017 season.

Atlanta later signed Trufant to a five-year, $69 million extension with nearly $42 million guaranteed in 2017. He stood to make a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season before getting released with a post-June 1 designation.

Trufant signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Lions last year. 

In 2020, Trufant appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 20 tackles, one sack, one interception and four pass defenses. 

