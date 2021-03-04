Lions Releasing Veteran CB Desmond Trufant

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions are releasing veteran CB Desmond Trufant at the start of the league year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Trufant outright will free up $6,187,500 of available cap space while creating $6 million in dead money.

Trufant, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.165 million contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.026 million for the 2017 season.

Atlanta later signed Trufant to a five-year, $69 million extension with nearly $42 million guaranteed in 2017. He stood to make a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season before getting released with a post-June 1 designation.

Trufant signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Lions last year.

In 2020, Trufant appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 20 tackles, one sack, one interception and four pass defenses.