Lions Releasing WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

According to Jordan Schultz, the Lions are releasing WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.

He had a chance to win a starting job for Detroit this year but couldn’t take advantage and will now look to catch on elsewhere.

Peoples-Jones, 25, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.

The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but will now return to Detroit for another season.

In 2023, Peoples-Jones appeared in seven games for the Browns and eight games for the Lions. He caught 13 passes for 155 yards receiving and no touchdowns.