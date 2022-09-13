Lions Restructure Contract Of DL Michael Brockers

According to Field Yates, the Lions are restructuring the contract of veteran DL Michael Brockers, converting $4 million of his salary into a bonus of $2 million.

Brockers, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.522 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, Brockers agreed to a three-year extension worth over $33 million that included more than $16 million guaranteed. After initially signing with the Ravens in free agency, Brockers returned to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal after his original deal with Baltimore fell through.

Brockers was owed $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his previous agreement but included no guarantees.

He then signed with the Lions ahead of the 2021 season on a three-year, $24 million deal.

In 2021, Brockers appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 59 tackles and one sack.