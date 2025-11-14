Lions Rule Out TE Sam LaPorta From Week 11, Among Four Players

The Detroit Lions officially ruled out CB Terrion Arnold, S Kerby Joseph, TE Sam LaPorta, and DE Josh Paschal from Week 11.

#DETvsPHI injury report presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/qD4jAaM4U9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 14, 2025

It’s a tough break for Detroit’s offense, as they’ll be without one of their top offensive playmakers and receivers in LaPorta.

LaPorta, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa before the Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus.

In 2025, LaPorta has appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 40 receptions on 49 targets for 489 yards (12.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.