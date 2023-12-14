Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Cleared To Practice

On Thursday, Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been cleared to practice and could be back at practice as soon as next week.

“He’s gotten the strength back, it is secure,” Campbell said, per Dave Birkett. “He’s going to be ready to go soon.”

The Lions will need to designate him to return from injured reserve, but that should come in the next few days.

Gardner-Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions.

In 2023, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded 13 total tackles and two passes defended