Lions Seeking Fifth-Round Pick To Trade David Montgomery?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are seeking a decent Day 3 pick to trade veteran RB David Montgomery, perhaps something around a fifth-round value.

Fowler adds Montgomery would like to be traded after his role decreased with Detroit last year.

He’s due about $6 million in 2026 and Fowler expects him to have a market, with the Seahawks a team that has come up as a potential fit.

Montgomery, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal before signing him to a two-year, $18.25 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $5.49 million and $7.49 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2025, Montgomery appeared in 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 716 yards on 158 carries (4.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 192 yards.

We will have more on Montgomery as it becomes available.