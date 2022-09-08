Lions Sign C Ross Pierschbacher To P-Squad, Release OT Darrin Paulo

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday they have signed C Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad.
#Lions have signed C Ross Pierschbacher to the Practice Squad and released T Darrin Paulo from the Practice Squad.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2022
In a corresponding move, Detroit released OT Darrin Paulo after he was signed just yesterday.
The Lions practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- LB Jarrad Davis
- T Obinna Eze
- TE Garrett Griffin
- DL Bruce Hector
- LB James Houston
- RB Justin Jackson
- WR Tom Kennedy
- CB A.J. Parker
- LB Anthony Pittman
- T Dan Skipper
- CB Saivion Smith
- K Aldrick Rosas
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- QB Tim Boyle
- C Ross Pierschbacher
Pierschbacher, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp in 2020.
Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ roster late in the season. Philadelphia released him coming out of the preseason in 2021 and he landed with the Jets on the practice squad.
New York re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season but ended up waiving him during final cuts.
For his career, Pierschbacher has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and Washington.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!