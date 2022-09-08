Lions Sign C Ross Pierschbacher To P-Squad, Release OT Darrin Paulo

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday they have signed C Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Detroit released OT Darrin Paulo after he was signed just yesterday.

The Lions practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander LB Jarrad Davis T Obinna Eze TE Garrett Griffin DL Bruce Hector LB James Houston RB Justin Jackson WR Tom Kennedy CB A.J. Parker LB Anthony Pittman T Dan Skipper CB Saivion Smith K Aldrick Rosas RB Jermar Jefferson QB Tim Boyle C Ross Pierschbacher

Pierschbacher, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp in 2020.

Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ roster late in the season. Philadelphia released him coming out of the preseason in 2021 and he landed with the Jets on the practice squad.

New York re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season but ended up waiving him during final cuts.

For his career, Pierschbacher has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and Washington.