Lions Sign CB Daryl Worley To PS, Release WR Sage Surratt

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they’ve signed CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad and released WR Sage Surratt from the unit.

Here's the Lions updated practice squad:

LB Tavante Beckett DB Jalen Elliott DT Bruce Hector T Darrin Paulo RB Craig Reynolds DB Nickell Robey TE Brock Wright OLB Jessie Lemonier QB Steven Montez CB Parnell Motley TE Jared Pinkney TE Shane Zylstra OT Will Holden WR Javon McKinley WR Geronimo Allison CB Daryl Worley

Worley, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed him to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent last offseason. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but was released in 2019.

Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster during last season. He signed with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Worley appeared in 10 games for the Raiders, Cowboys and Bills and recorded 22 tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.

