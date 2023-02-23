Lions Sign CB Mac McCain

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed CB Mac McCain to a contract on Thursday.

#Lions signed CB Mac McCain. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 23, 2023

McCain, 24, originally signed with the Broncos on a three-year $2.4 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T.

McCain ended up on the Broncos practice squad to start the season, but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after. He bounced around between the Eagles and the Broncos all season, being claimed off waivers by each team once.

He finished out the season on the Eagles practice squad and signed a futures deal with them for 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad in September of last year, but was cut loose in November.

In 2021, McCain appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three total tackles.