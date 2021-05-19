Lions Sign First-Round OT Penei Sewell

The Lions signed OT Penei Sewell to a four-year rookie contract, per Field Yates.
Sewell is the third Lions draft pick to ink their rookie contract.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DT
|3
|Alim McNeil
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|CB
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|4
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|7
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|Signed
Sewell, 20, was a two-year starter at Oregon and a unanimous All-American as a sophomore. He also won the Outland Trophy for the best FBS lineman before opting out of the 2020 season. The Lions drafted Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick.
Sewell is projected to sign a four-year, $24,099,068 contract with the Lions that includes a $14,886,595 signing bonus. The Lions will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.
Lance Zierlein compares Sewell to 49ers LT Trent Williams.
During his two-year career at Oregon, Sewell started 20 of 21 games at left tackle.
