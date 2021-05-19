Lions Sign First-Round OT Penei Sewell

The Lions signed OT Penei Sewell to a four-year rookie contract, per Field Yates.

Sewell is the third Lions draft pick to ink their rookie contract.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Penei Sewell OT Signed 2 Levi Onwuzurike DT 3 Alim McNeil DT Signed 3 Ifeatu Melifonwu CB 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 4 Derrick Barnes LB 7 Jermar Jefferson RB Signed

Sewell, 20, was a two-year starter at Oregon and a unanimous All-American as a sophomore. He also won the Outland Trophy for the best FBS lineman before opting out of the 2020 season. The Lions drafted Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick.

Sewell is projected to sign a four-year, $24,099,068 contract with the Lions that includes a $14,886,595 signing bonus. The Lions will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Lance Zierlein compares Sewell to 49ers LT Trent Williams.

During his two-year career at Oregon, Sewell started 20 of 21 games at left tackle.