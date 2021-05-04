Lions Sign G Evan Heim & LS Scott Daly

The Detroit Lions announced they signed G Evan Heim and LS Scott Daly to contracts on Tuesday.
Daly, 27, signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in April of 2018. Dallas waived him in September 2018 and he most recently played for the New York Guardians of the XFL.
Heim, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State University, Mankato, in 2020.
After redshirting as a freshman, Heim played four seasons in college football, starting in 54 games, including 15 games in 2019.
