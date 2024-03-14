Lions Sign HC Dan Campbell & GM Brad Holmes To Extensions

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to contract extensions for GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell .

“We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons,” said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp. “They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”

Both Holmes and Campbell are now under contract through the 2027 season.

Campbell, 47, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 1999. He played 11 seasons for the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell began his coaching career with the Dolphins as an interim in 2010 and actually took over for Joe Philbin as the team’s interim head coach. The Saints hired him a year later as their assistant head coach/TEs coach.

The Lions hired Campbell as their head coach in 2021.

Since taking the Lions’ job in 2021, Campbell has led the team to a record of 24-26-1 (48 percent) and one playoff appearence.