Lions Sign K Zane Gonzalez To One-Year Deal

The Lions have signed K Zane Gonzalez to a one-year deal, per his agent.

In a corresponding move, Detroit waived K Matthew Wright, per Tom Pelissero.

Gonzalez will now compete with Randy Bullock for the starting Lions kicker job.

Gonzalez, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2020, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and converted 16 of 22 field-goal attempts (72.7 percent) to go along with 38 of 39 extra-point tries (97.4 percent).