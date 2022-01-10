Lions Sign Nine Players To Futures Contracts, Claim DB Juju Hughes

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve activated OLB Austin Bryant from the COVID-19 list and signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2022 season.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, Detroit also claimed DB Juju Hughes off waivers from the Rams.

The full list includes:

Montez, 24, originally signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado after the 2020 draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020 and quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

Montez bounced between Washington’s practice squad and active roster in 2020 before signing on with the Lions and later being added to their practice squad.

During his college career, Montez recorded 824 completions on 1,321 pass attempts (62.4 percent) for 9,710 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions to go along with 343 rushing attempts for 960 yards (2.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.