Lions Sign OT Dan Skipper To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve signed OT Dan Skipper to their practice squad.

Skipper, 27, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Skipper has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and Texans but hasn’t made any starts.