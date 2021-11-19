Lions Sign OT Dan Skipper To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve signed OT Dan Skipper to their practice squad.

Here’s the Lions updated practice squad:

  1. LB Tavante Beckett
  2. DT Bruce Hector
  3. RB Craig Reynolds
  4. DB Nickell Robey
  5. QB Steven Montez
  6. TE Shane Zylstra
  7. LB Rashod Berry
  8. G Parker Ehinger
  9. WR Javon McKinley (Injured)
  10. OT Darrin Paulo
  11. DT Eric Banks
  12. G Tommy Kraemer
  13. TE Nick Eubanks
  14. WR Tom Kennedy
  15. K Aldrick Rosas
  16. WR Geronimo Allison
  17. OT Dan Skipper

Skipper, 27, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He has been on and off of their roster ever since. 

For his career, Skipper has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and Texans but hasn’t made any starts. 

