Lions Sign OT Darrin Paulo

The Lions announced they signed OT Darrin Paulo to a contract on Monday.

#Lions have signed free agent T Darrin Paulo. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 24, 2021

Paulo, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Utah after the 2020 draft. New Orleans waived him before the start of the season and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Paulo spent the 2020 season on the Broncos practice squad. In January, the Broncos signed Paulo to a futures contract, but Denver waived him in February.

In 2020, Paulo did not appear in a game for the Broncos.