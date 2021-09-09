Lions Sign OT Will Holden To PS, Release WR Javon McKinley

The Lions announced they have signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad, releasing WR Javon McKinley in a corresponding move.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Tavante Beckett DB Jalen Elliott K Zane Gonzalez DT Bruce Hector G Tommy Kraemer T Darrin Paulo RB Craig Reynolds DB Nickell Robey WR Sage Surratt TE Brock Wright OLB Jessie Lemonier QB Steven Montez CB Parnell Motley TE Jared Pinkney TE Shane Zylstra OT Will Holden

Holden, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2017 out of Vanderbilt. He spent one season with Arizona but was among their final roster cuts the following year.

Holden played for several teams including the Colts, Saints, Cardinals, Dolphins, Seahawks and 49ers before signing on to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020. He was on and off of the unit before the Colts signed him to their active roster later in the season.

The Colts released Holden coming out of the preseason last week.

In 2020, Holden appeared in one game for the Ravens and started one game for the Colts.