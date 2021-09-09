Lions Sign OT Will Holden To PS, Release WR Javon McKinley

The Lions announced they have signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad, releasing WR Javon McKinley in a corresponding move.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 9, 2021
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Tavante Beckett
- DB Jalen Elliott
- K Zane Gonzalez
- DT Bruce Hector
- G Tommy Kraemer
- T Darrin Paulo
- RB Craig Reynolds
- DB Nickell Robey
- WR Sage Surratt
- TE Brock Wright
- OLB Jessie Lemonier
- QB Steven Montez
- CB Parnell Motley
- TE Jared Pinkney
- TE Shane Zylstra
- OT Will Holden
Holden, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2017 out of Vanderbilt. He spent one season with Arizona but was among their final roster cuts the following year.
Holden played for several teams including the Colts, Saints, Cardinals, Dolphins, Seahawks and 49ers before signing on to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020. He was on and off of the unit before the Colts signed him to their active roster later in the season.
The Colts released Holden coming out of the preseason last week.
In 2020, Holden appeared in one game for the Ravens and started one game for the Colts.
