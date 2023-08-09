Lions Sign RB Devine Ozigbo, Waive WR Avery Davis

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday they have signed RB Devine Ozigbo and waived WR Avery Davis.

#Lions have signed RB Devine Ozigbo and waived WR Avery Davis. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 9, 2023

Ozigbo has been on a pretty lengthy workout tour with several teams, but finally found a landing spot.

Ozigbo, 26, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the practice squad. The Saints signed him off of the Jaguars’ practice squad but waived him later in the season. He was claimed back by the Jaguars but cut again, landing with the Patriots practice squad late in the season.

Ozigbo had signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2022 season before they decided to let him go. He then signed on with the Saints last may.

From there, the Saints waived Ozigbo last August and was later claimed by the Broncos. The Broncos released him prior to the start of the season and opted to bring him back to their practice squad. He spent time on and off their practice squad before being released back in December.

In 2022, Ozigbo appeared in four games for the Broncos. He rushed for four yards on three carries and added three yards receiving on one reception.