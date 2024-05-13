Lions Sign TE Parker Hesse Following Tryout

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed TE Parker Hesse after his tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Hesse, 28, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019, converting to tight end from defensive line. He was waived coming out of training camp and spent his rookie year on the practice squad.

Tennessee signed Hesse to a futures deal for the 2020 season but waived him during camp. He returned to the Titans halfway through the year on the practice squad and signed another futures deal after the season for 2021.

However, the Titans cut Hesse again and he caught on with the Falcons back in May of 2021. He was re-signed to a contract for the 2023 season but was released and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Hesse appeared in 3 games for the Falcons and didn’t record a catch.