Lions Sign Third-Round DT Brodric Martin

The Detroit Lions have officially signed third-round DT Brodric Martin to a rookie contract, according to the team.
#Lions have signed draft pick DL Brodric Martin.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 15, 2023
Martin, 23, transferred to Western Kentucky from North Alabama after the 2020 season. He earned an Honorable Mention for All-CUSA honors as a senior.
The Lions traded up to draft Martin in the third round with the No. 96 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.
During his two seasons at Western Kentucky, Martin appeared in 26 games and recorded 62 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!