Lions Sign Third-Round DT Brodric Martin

The Detroit Lions have officially signed third-round DT Brodric Martin to a rookie contract, according to the team.

Martin, 23, transferred to Western Kentucky from North Alabama after the 2020 season. He earned an Honorable Mention for All-CUSA honors as a senior.

The Lions traded up to draft Martin in the third round with the No. 96 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During his two seasons at Western Kentucky, Martin appeared in 26 games and recorded 62 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.