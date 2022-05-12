Lions Sign Third-Round S Kerby Joseph

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are signing third-round S Kerby Joseph to his rookie deal. 

He’s the third member of Detroit’s rookie class to sign. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Aidan Hutchinson DE Signed
1 Jameson Williams WR  
2 Josh Paschal DE  
3 Kerby Joseph S Signed
5 James Mitchell TE  
6 Malcolm Rodriguez LB  
6 James Houston IV LB  
7 Chase Lucas CB Signed

 

Joseph, 21, finished as second-team All-Big Ten as a senior in 2021 at Illinois. He was drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 that also includes a signing bonus of $849,024. 

During his four-year college career, Joseph appeared in 41 games and made 12 starts, recording 115 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a safety, five interceptions and 11 pass defenses. 

