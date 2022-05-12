Lions Sign Third-Round S Kerby Joseph

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are signing third-round S Kerby Joseph to his rookie deal.

He’s the third member of Detroit’s rookie class to sign.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Aidan Hutchinson DE Signed 1 Jameson Williams WR 2 Josh Paschal DE 3 Kerby Joseph S Signed 5 James Mitchell TE 6 Malcolm Rodriguez LB 6 James Houston IV LB 7 Chase Lucas CB Signed

Joseph, 21, finished as second-team All-Big Ten as a senior in 2021 at Illinois. He was drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 that also includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

During his four-year college career, Joseph appeared in 41 games and made 12 starts, recording 115 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a safety, five interceptions and 11 pass defenses.