Lions Sign Third-Round S Kerby Joseph

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are signing third-round S Kerby Joseph to his rookie deal.
He’s the third member of Detroit’s rookie class to sign.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|Signed
|1
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|2
|Josh Paschal
|DE
|3
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Signed
|5
|James Mitchell
|TE
|6
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|6
|James Houston IV
|LB
|7
|Chase Lucas
|CB
|Signed
Joseph, 21, finished as second-team All-Big Ten as a senior in 2021 at Illinois. He was drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 that also includes a signing bonus of $849,024.
During his four-year college career, Joseph appeared in 41 games and made 12 starts, recording 115 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a safety, five interceptions and 11 pass defenses.
