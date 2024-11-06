Lions Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed LB Abraham Beauplan, DL Chris Smith and LB Ezekiel Turner to the practice squad.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Mitchell Agude C Kingsley Eguakun QB Jake Fromm RB Jermar Jefferson T Jamarco Jones WR Tom Kennedy TE James Mitchell DL Isaac Ukwu TE Shane Zylstra WR Donovan Peoples-Jones DB Morice Norris DE Al-Quadin Muhammad DB Erick Hallett LB Abraham Beauplan DL Chris Smith LB Ezekiel Turner

Turner, 28, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Arizona on an original-round tender that paid him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2024.

However, San Francisco released him coming out of the preseason and he’s since had a stint with the Texans and Seahawks.

In 2024, Turner has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded one tackle.