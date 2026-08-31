Lions Signed 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have signed 14 players to their practice squad, the team announced on Monday.
The full list of players includes:
- QB Luke Altmyer
- LB Joe Bachie
- DB Aamaris Brown
- OL Devin Cochran
- TE Thomas Gordon
- WR Lucky Jackson
- WR Tom Kennedy
- DE Anthony Lucas
- G Mason Miller
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
- DL Chris Smith
- DL Ben Stille
- DL Tyre West
- DB Nick Whiteside
Kennedy, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.
He re-signed on a one-year contract this off-season but was waived coming out of the preseason.
In 2025, Kennedy appeared in six games for the Lions and caught four passes for 36 yards.
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