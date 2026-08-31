Lions Signed 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have signed 14 players to their practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

The full list of players includes:

QB Luke Altmyer LB Joe Bachie DB Aamaris Brown OL Devin Cochran TE Thomas Gordon WR Lucky Jackson WR Tom Kennedy DE Anthony Lucas G Mason Miller LB Amen Ogbongbemiga DL Chris Smith DL Ben Stille DL Tyre West DB Nick Whiteside

Kennedy, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

He re-signed on a one-year contract this off-season but was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Kennedy appeared in six games for the Lions and caught four passes for 36 yards.