Lions Signing CB Mike Hughes To One-Year Deal

The Detroit Lions are signing CB Mike Hughes to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to Doug Kyed.

Hughes will have an opportunity to compete and carve out a role on Detroit’s defense. His man coverage skills are likely coveted by DC Aaron Glenn.

Hughes, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $9,867,494 contract that includes a $5,256,352 signing bonus.

The Vikings traded Hughes to the Chiefs last year for a sixth-round pick, and he became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

In 2021, Hughes appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs. He tallied 47 total tackles, one interception, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, a touchdown, and six passes defended.

