Lions Signing DE Charles Harris

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions are signing DE Charles Harris to a contract on Thursday.

Harris, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons last year.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 17 tackles, three sacks and two passes defended.