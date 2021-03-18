Lions Signing DE Charles Harris

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions are signing DE Charles Harris to a contract on Thursday. 

Charles Harris

Harris, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons last year. 

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. 

In 2020, Harris appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 17 tackles, three sacks and two passes defended.

